Georgetown College

Twelve students from Frankfort were named to Georgetown College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

To qualify, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours and a minimum grade point average of 3.7 for the semester.

Students who earned Dean’s List honors are Ryan Allison, Sarah Arnett, Keegan Christopher, Elijah Curtsinger, Preston Farley, Ryan Hart, Amelia Hiles, Logan Johnson, Maddilyn Mutchler, Caitlyn Richardson, Lauren Walters and Alexandria Ward.

