Fourteen Frankfort students earned degrees at the University of the Cumberland recently.
• Tamara Hurst received a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Counselor Education & Supervision.
• Matosha Thacker received an Educational Specialist degree in Instructional Leadership Principal.
• Morgan Wiley received an Educational Specialist degree in School Guidance Counselor.
• Victoria Coyle received a Master of Arts in Education degree in Literacy Specialist P-12.
• Emily Grimes received a Master of Arts in Education degree in School Guidance Counselor.
• Sarah Snipes received a Master of Arts in Education degree in Literacy Specialist P-12.
• Shana Faesy received a Master of Arts in Teaching degree in P-12 Art Education.
• Eddie James received a Master of Arts in Teaching degree in P-12 Special Education LBD.
• Megan Kinney received a Master of Arts in Teaching degree in Early Elementary Education P-5.
• Kazi Falguni received a Master of Business Administration degree in Business Administration.
• Sravankumar Reddy Tangella received a Master of Science degree in Information Systems Security.
• Swathi Bhagam received a Master of Science degree in Information Technology.
• Shravan Kumar Poshala received a Master of Science degree in Information Technology.
• Zachary Preston received their Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems.
