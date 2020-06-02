Grad

Fourteen Frankfort students earned degrees at the University of the Cumberland recently.

• Tamara Hurst received a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Counselor Education & Supervision.

• Matosha Thacker received an Educational Specialist degree in Instructional Leadership Principal.

• Morgan Wiley received an Educational Specialist degree in School Guidance Counselor.

• Victoria Coyle received a Master of Arts in Education degree in Literacy Specialist P-12.

• Emily Grimes received a Master of Arts in Education degree in School Guidance Counselor.

• Sarah Snipes received a Master of Arts in Education degree in Literacy Specialist P-12.

• Shana Faesy received a Master of Arts in Teaching degree in P-12 Art Education.

• Eddie James received a Master of Arts in Teaching degree in P-12 Special Education LBD.

• Megan Kinney received a Master of Arts in Teaching degree in Early Elementary Education P-5.

• Kazi Falguni received a Master of Business Administration degree in Business Administration.

• Sravankumar Reddy Tangella received a Master of Science degree in Information Systems Security.

• Swathi Bhagam received a Master of Science degree in Information Technology.

• Shravan Kumar Poshala received a Master of Science degree in Information Technology.

• Zachary Preston received their Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems.

