Sixteen Franklin County High School students have been named AP Scholar Award winners.

They include Henry Andrews, Ava Goins, Christian Gordon, Madeline Howard, Ashley Layson, Shelby Ogden, Sania Sairajeev, Adrian Shaik, Arantza Valladares-Valles, Eryk Carrillo, Breanna Curtis, Savannah Good, Silas Hall, Trinity Updike, Andrew Clark and Nicholas Kapustey.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

