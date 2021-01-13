Morehead St.

Seventeen local students have earned Dean’s List honors for the fall 2020 semester at Morehead State University.

To qualify for the award, students must complete at least 12 undergraduate credit hours and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.

Those from Frankfort who were named to the Dean’s List are Caitlyn Biggs, Kaylee Darnell, Kaitlin Gore, Sarah Greenawalt, Reagan Napier, Atticus Purvis, Caitlyn Burdine, Christopher Hinton, Madison Smith, Savannah Albers, MacKenzie Napier, Jacob Harrod, Austin Pedigo, Joseph Ray, Malia Scott, Austin Thornberry and Emma White.

