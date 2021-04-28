GovScholarslogo.png

A total of 17 local high school juniors have been selected for the Governor’s Scholars Program this summer.

They are Ella Davis, Fernanda Fuentes, Hailey Martin, Sanjna Raj, Mahitha Ramisetti, Joey Curtsinger, Chinmay Tope and Luke Werner of Western Hills; Ella Abney, Isabella Johnson, Ella McCutchen and Claire Moore of Frankfort High; Andrew Clark, Jacob Hogan, Nicholas Kapustey and Adnan Shaik of Franklin County; and Caitlin Wallace of The Frankfort Christian Academy.

According to the Governor’s Scholars website, the program, established in 1983, provides academic and personal growth through the balance of a strong liberal arts program with a full co-curricular and residential life experience.

Students must complete an application and compete with others from across the state. Those selected attend the program free of charge.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription