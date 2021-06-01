Midway University

Eighteen students from Franklin County were among the 285 who graduated from Midway University on May 15.

Local graduates include Todd Andrew Adams, Cameron Tyler Burns Barton, Kennedy Patricia Bowman, Kendra N. Cantrell-Coyle (magna cum laude), Rebekah Clover, Theodore Chase Conner, Lori Beth Harley, Matthew Hecker, Abigail Rose Hockensmith, Ashley Jent, Christina Keyes, Molly Lecompte (magna cum laude), William Daniel Molen, Courtney Jeannene Murphy, Michelle Lynn Sency, Taylor MacKenzie Spalding, Sadie Elisabeth Taylor (magna cum laude) and Ellen Archer Williams.

