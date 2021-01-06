Midway University

Nineteen Franklin County residents were among 314 Midway University students who earned Dean's List honors for the 2020 fall semester.

To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester.

Local Dean's List honorees include Hailey Allen, Shannon Brunette, Kendra Cantrell-Coyle, Rebekah Clover, Bethany Crockett, Kristin Cummins, William Cummins, Katlynn Fay, Logan Hanes, Emilie Hill, Erin McQueen, Rebecca Monnin, Catherine Nesselrode, Jacob Smith, Taylor Spalding, Grayson Strasburger, Kindall Talley, Sadie Taylor and Amber Wilson.

