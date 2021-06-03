MIDWAY — Dean's List honors for the spring 2021 semester at Midway University were announced this week and 20 Frankfort students were included in the 324 who earned the recognition.

Midway University

To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester. 

Local students named to the list include Hailey Allen, Cameron Barton, Shannon Brunette, Rebekah Clover, Bethany Crockett, Kristin Cummins, Samantha Durham, Katlynn Fay, Logan Hanes, Emilie Hill, Leighann Jacobs, Molly Lecompte, Erin McQueen, Rebecca Monnin, Ann Montfort, Jacob Smith, Zachary Smith, Theresa Sparrow, Kindall Talley and Sadie Taylor.

