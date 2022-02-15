Legislation to provide $23 million to Kentucky State University to bail it out of a shortfall for the current fiscal year was approved by the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee on Tuesday.
House Bill 250, sponsored by Rep. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville, has five co-sponsors, including Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, a KSU alum, and in whose district the school is located.
Tipton noted the $23 million is set up as a loan, “However, based on further evaluation and based on future performance of the results, the loan could be forgivable, only by the action of a future General Assembly.”
He said the bill provides a tremendous amount of oversight and accountability.
“It directs the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) to initiate a plan and has reporting requirements for the president and a board member of KSU to appear four times a year for the next three years before various committee to give us an update on what’s going on.”
In addition, the bill also requires the CPE by November 2025 to provide a three-year performance analysis, based on a management improvement plan to the interim Education and A&R committees, along with the CPE’s recommended transition plan to a new governance and operational structure of the Frankfort school, if the analysis finds a continuing significant lack of efficiency and effectiveness in the governance and administration of KSU.
CPE President Aaron Thompson, a former interim KSU president, also appeared before the committee, saying they looked at not only what happened, but what CPE can do to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
“The reports that we are going to be doing, is such an in-depth analysis, even financial evaluations that come up with indexes, that can predict if they are going down a path they shouldn’t be going down,” he testified.
Thompson stated their plan will involve more than finances.
“We are also putting in place what we consider to be a forward-thinking way they should be structured; the infrastructure of the people, as well as the products, to ensure there is a long-term stability and thriving of the campus,” he explained.
KSU will have to take $7 million out of its budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1, he said, to make sure that it is a balanced budget again.
“We are working with them to do that now, along with the board.”
Tipton added, “We’ve been told the financial situation at the school means that roughly around the end of March, they will not be financially solvent without the $23 million. That’s why this legislation includes an emergency clause, so it can become effective immediately upon passage.”
He emphasized this needs to be done for the current students, as well as future students.
“Without this, there is going to be tremendous uncertainty, there is going to be tremendous disruption, tremendous chaos," Tipton said." If somewhere down the road we see progress is not being made, this legislation will let us look at other options down the road.”
The bill passed on a 21-1 vote, and now heads to the House floor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I wish I were qualified to say if those 'safeguards' in the bill are quantifiable, reproduceable or appropriate.
What scares me more is wondering if the people involved in deciding those are competent and qualified or not.
Or is this just another of the self-serving GQP "We're in charge now" politics?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.