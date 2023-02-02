Franklin County students now have a unique opportunity to flex their creative muscles and make treasure out of thrift store finds.
Participating 8th through 12th graders in 4-H programs can sign up for the Goodwill Meets 4-H Upcycle Challenge through the Franklin County Extension Office.
Students will receive a $20 voucher via mail starting March 6, which can then be redeemed at the Frankfort Goodwill store on Versailles Road, as well as multiple locations throughout the state (a list of participating stores can be found online at www.goodwillky.org/4H/), and then use their sewing skills to, as Project Runway’s Tim Gunn would say, “make it work.”
Participants will receive a set of guidelines to follow and will then submit before and after photos of them modeling their upcycled fashion design to Goodwill of Kentucky no later than April 14. The designs will then be posted on Goodwill’s social media accounts, where the public can vote on their favorite designs.
The first place winner will receive paid registration to the 4-H teen conference plus a $100 Goodwill gift certificate, second place receives $150 towards teen conference registration and a $50 gift certificate, and prizes will also be awarded to third, fourth and fifth place winners.
