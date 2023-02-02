Franklin County students now have a unique opportunity to flex their creative muscles and make treasure out of thrift store finds.

Participating 8th through 12th graders in 4-H programs can sign up for the Goodwill Meets 4-H Upcycle Challenge through the Franklin County Extension Office.

4-H/Goodwill Upcycle Challenge Flyer

Courtesy, Franklin County Extension Office

