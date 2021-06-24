LEXINGTON — The date for the 40th Annual Kentucky Book Festival (KBF) at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington Green is set.
Kentucky Humanities announced Thursday that the festival, previously known as the Kentucky Book Fair and started by former State Journal Editor Carl West at the Frankfort Convention Center in 1981, will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
Kentucky Humanities has hosted the festival in Lexington since 2018, with the exception of last year when the event was virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Kentucky Book Festival is a one-of-a-kind experience, allowing readers to meet authors and illustrators face-to-face. Imagine walking into a bookstore and being able to ask an author your burning questions about their inspiration, writing habits, and upcoming books? The KBF will enable booklovers to do just that this year — more than ever — by hosting the event at an actual bookstore,” said Sara Woods, festival director.
“We’re elated to partner with Joseph-Beth in this way to bring the magic of books and storytelling to readers where some of the best literary experiences occur: an indie bookstore.”
The Kentucky Book Festival is the preeminent literary gathering of the Commonwealth and has a long history of bringing in top-tier authors from Kentucky and across the U.S. to connect booklovers with hundreds of authors, spark engaging conversations, and empower readers by providing access to new books as well as opportunities to learn more about writing.
More than 100 authors from across the country will participate in book-signings, presentations, or other special programs in a safe and fun setting. With various daytime and evening events offered, it’s the biggest bookish celebration in Kentucky. Past speakers include Wendell Berry, John Grisham, Nikky Finney, Rosemary Wells and Frank X Walker.
Invited speakers and a full roster of attending authors for the Kentucky Book Festival, along with the event schedule and information about volunteering, will be available on kybookfestival.org in August.
“It’s exciting to look forward to the Kentucky Book Festival every year,” says Kentucky Humanities Executive Director Bill Goodman. “It really is one of the best days Kentucky has to offer. This new partnership with Joseph-Beth makes it even better. We are so happy to be a part of it.”
