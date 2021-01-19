Editor's note: In addition to the students listed below, 23 Frankfort students were named to the 2020 fall semester Dean's List from the University of Kentucky's College of Arts and Sciences.
Sixty-eight local students earned Dean’s List honors at the University of Kentucky for the fall 2020 semester.
To qualify, students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.6 with a course load of at least 12 credit hours per semester.
Frankfort students named to the Dean’s List include:
• Eman Amawi, who is majoring in management.
• William Arflack, who is majoring in pre-journalism.
• Charles Armstrong, who is majoring in pre-computer engineering.
• Autum Bailey, who is majoring in human health sciences.
• Thomas Baker, who is majoring in media arts and studies.
• Cole Blanford, who is majoring in agricultural and medical biotechnology.
• Brandon Bray, who is majoring in computer science.
• Parker Buckley, who is majoring in computer science.
• Erick Calvillo, who is majoring in pre-computer science.
• Damaris Canchola, who is majoring in pre-nursing.
• Isabelle Catlett, who is majoring in computer engineering.
• Bailey Clapsaddle, who is majoring in social work.
• Tyler Cleveland, who is majoring in finance.
• John Colfer, who is majoring in computer science.
• Savannah Collings, who is majoring in communication.
• Jessica Craig, who is majoring in animal sciences.
• Matthew Daniel, who is majoring in information communication technology.
• Bailee Dowler, who is majoring in pre-social work.
• Gracie Edelen, who is majoring in pre-communication.
• Amber Ferrell, who is majoring in pre-dietetics.
• Wyatt Flick, who is majoring in economics.
• Kathryn Gay, who is majoring in secondary education-social studies education.
• Alyssa Goldie, who is majoring in kinesiology.
• Jacob Gordon, who is majoring in pre-economics.
• Emma Gorth, who is majoring in merchandising, apparel and textiles.
• Connor Graves, who is majoring in pre-chemical engineering.
• Madeline Greer, who is majoring in nursing.
• Allison Harrod, who is majoring in communication.
• Danielle Hockensmith, who is majoring in biosystems engineering.
• Amanda Jones, who is majoring in pre-computer science.
• Emily Jordan, who is majoring in civil engineering.
• Ann Keleman, who is majoring in accounting.
• Brittany Kincaid, who is majoring in management.
• McKenna Lush, who is majoring in pre-media arts and studies.
• Whitney Marcum, who is majoring in agricultural economics.
• Jordan McDonald, who hasn’t yet declared a major.
• David McIver, who is majoring in consumer economics and family finance counseling.
• Sabriel Metcalf, who is majoring in journalism.
• Emery Moore, who is majoring in career and technical education.
• Carleigh Parr, who is majoring in pre-journalism.
• Kaylee Payton, who is majoring in animal sciences.
• Ashley Peal, who is majoring in pre-economics.
• Abbi Peck, who is majoring in public health.
• Emma Pennington, who is majoring in special education.
• Taylor Perry, who is majoring in career and technical education.
• Kitachon Pimsri-Bradley, who is majoring in architecture.
• Mallory Quisenberry, who is majoring in integrated strategic communication.
• Allegra Renfroe, who is majoring in pre-nursing.
• Julia Rhorer, who is majoring in human health sciences.
• Hannah Roberts, who is majoring in secondary education-English education.
• Jayda Robertson, who is majoring in elementary education.
• Afeef Shaik, who is majoring in agricultural and medical biotechnology.
• Zaina Shewekah, who is majoring in nursing.
• Donald Sizemore, who is majoring in computer science.
• Faith Smith, who is majoring in music education.
• Joshua Smith, who is majoring in elementary education.
• Megan Smith, who is majoring in elementary education.
• Sara Smith, who is majoring in media arts and studies.
• Chelsea Smither, who is majoring in career and technical education.
• Hannah Smither, who is majoring in equine science and management.
• Eli Spencer, who is majoring in civil engineering.
• Jon-Michael Stallard, who is majoring in family sciences.
• Olivia Sutphin, who is majoring in elementary education.
• Lauryn Taylor, who is majoring in interdisciplinary early childhood education.
• Brian Tramontin, who is majoring in management.
• Shana Weber, who is majoring in elementary education.
• Andrew Willis, who is majoring in computer science.
• Kayla Beghtol, who is majoring in sociology.
