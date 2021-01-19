UK logo

Editor's note: In addition to the students listed below, 23 Frankfort students were named to the 2020 fall semester Dean's List from the University of Kentucky's College of Arts and Sciences.

Sixty-eight local students earned Dean’s List honors at the University of Kentucky for the fall 2020 semester.

To qualify, students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.6 with a course load of at least 12 credit hours per semester.

Frankfort students named to the Dean’s List include:

• Eman Amawi, who is majoring in management.

• William Arflack, who is majoring in pre-journalism.

• Charles Armstrong, who is majoring in pre-computer engineering.

• Autum Bailey, who is majoring in human health sciences.

• Thomas Baker, who is majoring in media arts and studies.

• Cole Blanford, who is majoring in agricultural and medical biotechnology.

• Brandon Bray, who is majoring in computer science.

• Parker Buckley, who is majoring in computer science.

• Erick Calvillo, who is majoring in pre-computer science.

• Damaris Canchola, who is majoring in pre-nursing.

• Isabelle Catlett, who is majoring in computer engineering.

• Bailey Clapsaddle, who is majoring in social work.

• Tyler Cleveland, who is majoring in finance.

• John Colfer, who is majoring in computer science.

• Savannah Collings, who is majoring in communication.

• Jessica Craig, who is majoring in animal sciences.

• Matthew Daniel, who is majoring in information communication technology.

• Bailee Dowler, who is majoring in pre-social work.

• Gracie Edelen, who is majoring in pre-communication.

• Amber Ferrell, who is majoring in pre-dietetics.

• Wyatt Flick, who is majoring in economics.

• Kathryn Gay, who is majoring in secondary education-social studies education.

• Alyssa Goldie, who is majoring in kinesiology.

• Jacob Gordon, who is majoring in pre-economics.

• Emma Gorth, who is majoring in merchandising, apparel and textiles.

• Connor Graves, who is majoring in pre-chemical engineering.

• Madeline Greer, who is majoring in nursing.

• Allison Harrod, who is majoring in communication.

• Danielle Hockensmith, who is majoring in biosystems engineering.

• Amanda Jones, who is majoring in pre-computer science.

• Emily Jordan, who is majoring in civil engineering.

• Ann Keleman, who is majoring in accounting.

• Brittany Kincaid, who is majoring in management.

• McKenna Lush, who is majoring in pre-media arts and studies.

• Whitney Marcum, who is majoring in agricultural economics.

• Jordan McDonald, who hasn’t yet declared a major.

• David McIver, who is majoring in consumer economics and family finance counseling.

• Sabriel Metcalf, who is majoring in journalism.

• Emery Moore, who is majoring in career and technical education.

• Carleigh Parr, who is majoring in pre-journalism.

• Kaylee Payton, who is majoring in animal sciences.

• Ashley Peal, who is majoring in pre-economics.

• Abbi Peck, who is majoring in public health.

• Emma Pennington, who is majoring in special education.

• Taylor Perry, who is majoring in career and technical education.

• Kitachon Pimsri-Bradley, who is majoring in architecture.

• Mallory Quisenberry, who is majoring in integrated strategic communication.

• Allegra Renfroe, who is majoring in pre-nursing.

• Julia Rhorer, who is majoring in human health sciences.

• Hannah Roberts, who is majoring in secondary education-English education.

• Jayda Robertson, who is majoring in elementary education.

• Afeef Shaik, who is majoring in agricultural and medical biotechnology.

• Zaina Shewekah, who is majoring in nursing.

• Donald Sizemore, who is majoring in computer science.

• Faith Smith, who is majoring in music education.

• Joshua Smith, who is majoring in elementary education.

• Megan Smith, who is majoring in elementary education.

• Sara Smith, who is majoring in media arts and studies.

• Chelsea Smither, who is majoring in career and technical education.

• Hannah Smither, who is majoring in equine science and management.

• Eli Spencer, who is majoring in civil engineering.

• Jon-Michael Stallard, who is majoring in family sciences.

• Olivia Sutphin, who is majoring in elementary education.

• Lauryn Taylor, who is majoring in interdisciplinary early childhood education.

• Brian Tramontin, who is majoring in management.

• Shana Weber, who is majoring in elementary education.

• Andrew Willis, who is majoring in computer science.

• Kayla Beghtol, who is majoring in sociology.

