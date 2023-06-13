Frankfort High School closed the school year with a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2023 Friday.

Members of the Frankfort High School Class of 2023 say the Pledge of Allegiance during the graduation ceremony Friday at F.D. Wilkinson Gym. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Graduation took place at F.D. Wilkinson Gym.

FHS Class of 2023 Valedictorian Lila Saxena Smithson speaks to the graduates during commencement Friday at F.D. Wilkinson Gym. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Jordan Blythe smiles after receiving his diploma during graduation at F.D. Wilkinson Gym Friday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

