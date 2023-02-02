Kentucky State University’s Promising Youth Center for Excellence has just received $881,000 in federal grants to benefit their youth outreach and mentorship programs in Frankfort and Franklin County.

The center, headed by professor of childhood development and family relations Dr. Herman Walston, has organized programs for local youth for almost 20 years. These programs include the Please Call Me Mister program in conjunction with local law enforcement, and several programs connected with the local 4-H extension agency. 

