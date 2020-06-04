Georgetown College

Georgetown College recently announced that nine Frankfort students were honored academically.

Those who made the Dean's List for the spring semester are Sarah Arnett, Malaka Frank, Brittany Goodman, Dasia Kilbourne, Courtlyn Ledesma, Sydney Oerther, Alexis Payne, Nicholas Roush and Alexandria Ward.

