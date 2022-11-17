FrankfortHS_BrandLogos

A pipe burst at Second Street School Thursday, which resulted in no heat in the building for Friday.

Frankfort High, Second Street and Frankfort Early Learning Academy are all closed Friday. This will be a traditional "snow day" with no NTI (non-traditional instruction).

