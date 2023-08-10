American Association of University Women (AAUW) Bluegrass Central Branch Foundation awarded its Sara Mullikin Porter Memorial Scholarship to NaTasha Warfied of Paris. Warfield is pursuing a nursing degree at Kentucky State University.

She works part-time in radiology at the University of Kentucky and is the mother of two children. Upon learning about the scholarship opportunity, Warfield commented that she was delighted to learn of the existence and mission of AAUW.

