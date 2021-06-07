School has been out just over a week for Franklin County Schools, and summer school is getting underway.
FCS Assistant Superintendent Sharla Six reported during the district’s board meeting Monday that preliminary numbers show 1,249 children are enrolled in summer school.
Those numbers are broken down to 537 elementary students, 267 middle school students and 445 high school students.
“That’s about 20% of our total enrollment,” she said.
Summer school started at a few schools last week with the majority beginning this week. Franklin County High School begins June 14.
Six said attendance last week ranged between 60-86%.
“They got them enrolled, parents said they would come, but some didn’t come,” she said, “so we’re on the phone, tracking them down.”
Six said schools are hiring literacy aides, positions approved by the board at an earlier meeting.
The district will hire 28 literacy aides, and Six said she and Larry Murphy would begin literacy coaching sessions this week.
“We’re going to the principals to talk about how we’re going to train them, how we’re going to roll out their work,” Six said.
The board also approved, as part of the consent agenda Monday, the hiring of a 130-day instructional coach who Six said would be solely responsible for training the literacy aides.
FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said the district has posted positions for eight social workers that have been approved by the board. The social workers will be spread out with one in each high school and middle school and one for every two elementary schools, and Kopp said he has received applications for the positions.
Six gave an update of the Virtual Learning Academy planned for the upcoming school year.
The Virtual Learning Academy currently has 59 students, and Six said six families are considering filling out a virtual learning application but want more time to make that decision.
She added the final enrollment should be completed by June 30.
Right now the Virtual Learning Academy has students in grades 3-12 and four teachers.
“I can’t say enough what a great closing we had to school this year,” Six said. “Graduation week just left us all feeling super positive. We attended the Academy graduation, Cofield, Western Hills and Franklin County, and we met with the admin team the Friday before graduation.
“We welcomed new principals, and there was such an exciting vibe in the room. It may have been related to the closing of school, but it just felt good to be in a room with each other, and I think everyone is ready for a comeback in August.”
