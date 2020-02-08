Middle School

Local middle schoolers who placed in the district competition went on to the Region 10 Governor’s Cup Competition last Saturday at Shelby County West Middle School. 

Bondurant Middle School took first place overall and Capital Day School took second. The Frankfort Christian Academy placed fifth. Good Shepherd School tied for ninth place with St. Aloysius School. Elkhorn Middle School came in 13th place overall. 

Bondurant won the Quick Recall Championship and Capital Day was the runner up. TFCA placed third in the event. In future problem solving, the Bondurant came in third and Elkhorn came in fifth. Capital Day was also given the Hume Sportsmanship Award. 

The written assessment scores from local schools were as follows:

Mathematics

  • First, Mahmood Ateyeh, BMS
  • Second, Varshith Kotagiri, BMS

Science

  • First, Mahmood Ateyeh, BMS
  • Second, Nathan Mehaffy, CDS
  • Fourth, Varshith Kotagiri, BMS

Social Studies

  • First, Cameron Anderson, TFCA
  • Second, Ally Napier, BMS
  • Third, Patrick Rupinen, GSS
  • Fifth, Sam Darbyshire, EMS

Language Arts

  • First place, Holland Riddell, BMS
  • Second place, Ethne Fleming, CDS
  • Fourth place, Solly Corkran, CDS
  • Fifth place, Adrian Bennett, BMS

Arts and Humanities

  • First, Holland Riddell, BMS
  • Third, Adrian Bennett, BMS

Composition

  • First, Ally Napier, BMS

