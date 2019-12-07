High School
Eight high school teams in the Commonwealth Academic League played the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of the year-end CAL tournament on Monday at Western Hills High School. Both Western Hills and Franklin County advanced to the finals to be held tonight, outlasting Anderson County, Frankfort High,Great Crossings, Scott County, Shelby County, and Lexington Sayre.
After the written exams were averaged, Western Hills held a 65 to 32 lead over Frankfort High. Hills went on to dominate the match, holding Frankfort High to just six points in quick recall action. The final score was 133 to 38.
In the semifinal match, Hills led Anderson County 65 to 42 and went on to win by a final score of 137 to 65.
Western Hills defeated Franklin County in the finals of the Commonwealth Academic League tournament on Tuesday by a score of 111 to 95. After the championship victory, Hills has a perfect season.
Middle School
In the middle school academic team news, Capital Day School competed in the Cardinal Classic academic tournament at South Laurel Middle School in London, Kentucky on Nov. 23. The CDS quick recall team came in fourth place in the varsity division.
Here’s the written assessment places for CDS:
- Clint Corkran took third place in Social Studies
- Nathan Mehaffy took third place in science
- Ethne Fleming took fifth place in Language Arts
Bondurant Middle School’s sixth grade team took home a championship in the sixth grade division quick recall tournament at the Cardinal Classic, after winning a match against Glasgow Middle School. The BMS varsity team went 3-3 in pool play.
In sixth grade written assessment for BMS:
- Manas Garla took first place in math
- Loukya Akula took fourth place in science
- Adrian Bennett took first place in arts and humanities
In the varsity written assessment for Bondurant:
- Mahmood Ateyeh took first in math
- Varshith Kotagiri took ninth in math
- Varshitha Ramesh took sixth in science
- Nick True took fifth in social studies