High School
The academic team at Western Hills High School took first place in the 41st District Governor’s Cup competition on Saturday, Jan. 25, with 52 points total. The Wolverines were followed by Franklin County, Great Crossing, Scott County and Frankfort High respectively. Regionals are next month.
Western Hills defeated Franklin County in the Quick Recall championship game. In future problem solving, Western Hills placed first and Franklin County took second.
Here are the scores for written assessment:
Mathematics
- First place, Jonathan Cook, FCHS
- Second place, Nikhil Akula, WHHS
- Third place, Anish Penmecha, WHHS
- Fourth place, Knapp Samantha, GCHS
- Fifth place, Abraham Alhamdani, FCHS
Science
- First place, Gabriel True, WHHS
- Second place, Chinmay Tope, WHHS
- Third place, Dhruv Kothari, WHHS
- Fourth place, Nikitha Dharanipragada, FCHS
- Fifth place, Griffin Tetreau, SCHS
Social studies
- First place, Gabriel True, WHHS
- Second place, Tristin Black, SCHS
- Third place, Coleman “Jake” Broaddus, FHS
- Fourth place, Andy Clark, FCHS
- Fifth place, Henry Hoffman, WHHS
Language arts
- First place, Cooper Hendrix, FCHS
- Second place, Joanna McGill, SCHS
- Third place, Bevins Emily, GCHS
- Fourth place, Carley Bishop, WHHS
- Fifth place, Lilly Ruwet, FCHS
Arts and humanities
- First place, Cooper Hendrix, FCHS
- Second place, Elizabeth Gardenhire, WHHS
- Third place, Spencer Emma, GCHS
- Fourth place, Jill Jacobs, WHHS
- Fifth place, Sahil Shaik, WHHS
Composition
- First place, Ella Abney, FHS
- Second place, Knapp Samantha, GCHS
- Third place, Elyza Gogol, SCHS
- Fourth place, Dhruv Kothari, WHHS
- Fifth place, Nikitha Dharanipragada, FCHS
