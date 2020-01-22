Elementary
Collins Lane Elementary’s quick recall team won the 2020 Superintendent’s Cup on Thursday, Jan. 16, after winning the championship game against Elkhorn Elementary. The tournament was at Hearn Elementary.
Middle School
Bondurant Middle School won the District 39 Governor’s Cup overall on Saturday, Jan. 18 with 65.5 points. Second place went to The Frankfort Christian Academy with 24 points, followed by Elkhorn Middle School with 21 points, Second Street School with 8.5 points and Good Shepherd School with four points. The next tournament is regionals in Shelby County next month.
BMS won the quick recall tournament, defeating TFCA in the championship round. Bondurant also took first place in future problem solving. Elkhorn and TFCA’s future problem solvers took second and third places respectively.
Here are the written assessment results from each subject area:
Mathematics
- First, Mahmood Ateyeh, BMS
- Second, Varshith Kotagiri, BMS
- Third, Jake Dicken, BMS
- Fourth, Sania Sairajeev, EMS
- Fifth, Cameron Anderson, TFCA
Science
- First, Mahmood Ateyeh, BMS
- Second, Varshitha Ramesh, BMS
- Third, Varshith Kotagiri, BMS
- Fourth, Mahima Gajawada, EMS
- Fifth, Jacob Anderson, TFCA
Social Studies
- First, Cameron Anderson, TFCA
- Second, Sam Darbyshire, EMS
- Third, Patrick Rupinen, GSCS
- Fourth, Ally Napier, BMS
- Fifth, Terrell Clark, EMS
Language Arts
- First, Holland Riddell, BMS
- Second, Grace Fields, TFCA
- Third, Adrian Bennett, BMS
- Fourth, Sophie Emberton, EMS
- Fifth, William Sims, TFCA
Arts and Humanities
- First, Holland Riddell, BMS
- Second, Adrian Bennett, BMS
- Third, Grace Fields, TFCA
- Fourth, Terrell Clark, EMS
- Fifth, Abrianna Sutherland
Composition
- First, Ally Napier, BMS
- Second, Margaret Wilkerson, SSS
- Third, Amelia Wilkerson, SSS
- Fourth, Helen Hall Abney, SSS
- Fifth, Varshitha Ramesh, BMS