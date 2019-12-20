High School
Eight high schools in the Commonwealth Academic League came together for a Monday night banquet to celebrate the season. Teams and students were recognized for their overall season performance.
Western Hills and Franklin County High Schools took home top honors in different subject areas.
Math
• First place, Western Hills
• Second place, Franklin County
Science
• First place, Western Hills
• Second place, Franklin County
Language arts
• First place, Great Crossings
• Second place, Franklin County
Social studies
• First place, Western Hills
• Second place, Franklin County
Arts and humanities
• First place, Franklin County
• Second place, Western Hills
The overall individual results were given by total Quick Recall points and written test scores added together. All players from all teams were eligible.
Math
• First place, Gabe True, Western Hills
• Second place, Jonathan Cook, Franklin County
• Third place, Anish Penmecha, Western Hills
• Fourth place, Nikhil Akula, Western Hills
Science
• First place, Gabe True, Western Hills
• Second place, Chinmay Tope, Western Hills
• Third place, Nikitha Dharanipragada, Franklin County
• Fifth place, Dhruv Kothari, Western Hills
Language arts
• First place, Cooper Hendrix, Franklin County
• Fourth place, Carley Bishop, Western Hills
Social studies
• First place, Andy Clark, Franklin County
• Second place, Gabe True, Western Hills
• Third place, Cooper Hendrix, Franklin County
• Fifth place, Carson Smith, Western Hills
Arts and humanities
• First place, Cooper Hendrix, Franklin County
• Fourth place, Carson Smith, Western Hills
Frankfort High School’s Coleman “Jake” Broaddus was given a four-year player award. The following Panthers were recognized as Outstanding Players: Jinniah Ali, Jekylah Cook, Elijah Cossel, Samantha Gerhart, Dorothy Hanson, Aaliyah Oliver, Khloe Schwaniger, Halle Simons, Rhys Staples and Hunter Wooldridge.