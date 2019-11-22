The Frankfort High School quick recall team placed third in KAAC’s 2019 JV Challenge held on Nov. 9 at the school. After defeating Trimble County High School, FHS lost to North Oldham High School. FHS took third overall in the challenge with 24.5 points.
Several Panthers placed in written assessments:
• Ella Abney, fourth in mathematics and first in composition
• Thiago Pires, fifth in social studies
• Carter Gilbert, sixth in social studies
• Rhys Staples, fourth in language arts
• Khloe Schwaniger, fifth in language arts
• Dorothy Hanson, sixth in arts and humanities
Western Hills High School academic team ended its regular season in the Commonwealth Academic League by defeating the Sayre School’s team on Monday, Nov. 18. The final score was 121-98. WHHS went undefeated this season and will be a No. 1 seed in the eight-team tournament on Dec. 2 and 3, which will be held at the school. The school won the JV Challenge earlier this month.
Top written scores from Western Hills during the Sayre match were:
• Nikhil Akula, Gabe True, and Anish Penmecha in mathematics
• Gabe True in science
• Henry Hoffmann in social studies
• Sahil Shaik in arts and humanities
Top WHHS buzzers:
• Gabe True in math and science
• Chinmany Tope in science
• Carley Bishop in language arts
• Henry Hoffman and Chinmany Top in social studies
• Sahil Shaik in arts and humanities
Bondurant Middle School ended its academic team season as league champions and had an undefeated season, 24-0. The quarterfinals of the Bluegrass Middle School Academic Conference were on Nov. 12 and the semifinals and finals were on Nov. 14 at Georgetown Middle School.
Here’s the results from the league tournament on
• Quarterfinals: BMS defeated The Frankfort Christian Academy, 32-16
• Semifinals: BMS won over Scott County, 26-10
• Finals: BMS prevailed over Woodford County, 32-12
BMS and Capital Day School teams will compet at the Cardinal Classic at South Laurel Middle School in London, Kentucky this Saturday, Nov. 23.
The local Sixth Grade Showcase, which is only for students in that grade, will be on Dec. 7 at BMS.