AE Electrical Solutions is looking for a few good students, and the company has a new asset to help in the search.
AE has built a mobile classroom to help spark interest and recruit students interested in becoming electricians.
According to Dan Adams, AETC lead instructor at AE, the purpose of the mobile classroom is two fold.
“We want to be able to get into the school systems, middle schools and high schools, and help the science and math teachers teach their curriculums because a lot of the math and sciences, they have lessons in electrical.
“Wee can actually take and apply those lessons they’ve talked about in the classroom to hands-on activities in our labs. I know sometimes it’s difficult for academic teachers to teach their subject without showing some application, and we bring that application to them.”
The classroom, which took about five months to complete, was paid for by federal grant money, and it has activities for students from those in middle school to students in ATC (Area Technology Center) and CTC (Career and Technical Center).
Local distributors that came together and donated tools, meters and devices for the labs include Eckart Supply, Graybar and Milwaukee.
“The other purpose is to take our mobile classroom around to job fairs and discuss the opportunities available in the electrical field,” Adams said. “At the middle schools and high schools we’re hoping drum up some interest in the electrical field, and we can discuss that with them, too.”
AE began its own apprenticeship program three years ago.
“We just finished our third full year of classes, and for the last two years, 100% of our graduating students have passed their journeyman electrician exam,” Adams said. “We’re proud of that. When you’ve got 100% of your graduating students taking and passing the journeyman’s exam, I think you’re on the right track.”
Apprentices are hired as full-time employees, often right out of high school, and they attend classes one night a week.
“That’s their apprenticeship program,” Adams said. “Part of their apprenticeship program is they have to log OJT (on-the-job training) time, but the state also mandates we spend hours in the classroom.”
The apprenticeship program lasts for four years with each year’s class limited to 16 students. The classes are free for those attending.
“The only thing we ask is when they graduate they stick around for two years to help us absorb some the investment, which is usually not a problem with us being an employee owned company, and really it is a nice place to be,” Adams said. “We don’t have too much of a problem with people wanting to leave after their training.”
Apprentices start out earning about $16 an hour, and by the time they graduate the pay is around $26 an hour.
“We’re having such difficulty finding good young people who want to be in this field,” Adams said, “so I spend a lot of my time traveling through Central Kentucky visiting ATCs and visiting high schools, talking to students and letting them know about the opportunities available.
“That’s kind of how we came up with the idea of the mobile classroom because the difficulty we have recruiting good young people into the career.”
AE will be getting a boost with the addition of an electrical program this fall at the Franklin County Career and Technical Center.
“This is Year 1, and we’re super excited,” FCCTC Principal John Sanders said. “We’ve hired an instructor (Allen Neal). He was a master electrician here on staff with the maintenance program, and he’s going to be a great addition.
“We’ve got the lab set up, a classroom set up, and we have 87 students going into the electrical program here this fall.”
That’s music to Adams’ ears.
“We’re excited about a new opportunity, right here in Franklin County,” he said. “CTC is starting an electrical program. To find a lot of our new apprentices we’ve had to go down to Harrodsburg, with Trailblazer Academy. We get a lot of students out of there, Madison County, Carroll County. Now we’re excited about this new opportunity here in Franklin County.”
AE is building and donating electrical labs to FCCTC.
“We’ve been kind of limited in Franklin County where we can go and pull young people, but now we have this program right here right down the road,” Adams said. “We’re partnering up with them.”
Sanders, who will be starting his sixth year at FCCTC this fall, said during his time at the school he’s asked people and put out surveys to students and parents about programs they thought should be added, and an electrical program was the top request.
“We also look at employability, if there are jobs available in that field, and 100% there are,” Sanders said. “We’ve been working with AE, working with the state, and we’re offering a pre-apprenticeship program that will take time off their journeyman’s license, and they can earn dual credit at BCTC for its electrical classes.
“The (Franklin County Schools) Board of Education has been a huge support not only of our programs but committing the funds that allow us to hire an instructor. That’s the biggest expense in the program, and we’ve had the support of the Board of Education and Superintendent (Mark) Kopp who see this vision as well.”
