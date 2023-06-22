AE Electrical Solutions is looking for a few good students, and the company has a new asset to help in the search.

AE has built a mobile classroom to help spark interest and recruit students interested in becoming electricians.

062423.Mobile classroom exterior_submitted.jpg

AE Electrical Solutions has built a mobile classroom to assist school systems and increase interest in the electrical field. (Photo submitted)
062423.Mobile Classroom_submitted.jpg

The mobile classroom built by AE Electrical Solutions has lab stations for students starting with those in middle schools. (Photo submitted)
062423.FC electrical labs_submitted.jpg

These electrical labs, built by AE Electrical Solutions, will be donated to the Franklin County Career and Technical Center, which is offering an electrical program for the first time this fall. (Photo submitted)

