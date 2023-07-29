The Franklin County Career and Technical Center is adding an electrical program this fall, and AE Electric Solutions has given a helping hand.

AE has donated mobile electrical labs that were recently delivered to FCCTC.

072923.Labs Key People_submitted.jpg

AE Electrical Solutions recently donated mobile electrical labs to the Franklin County Career and Technical Center. Pictured with two of the labs, from left, are Allen Neal, electrical instructor at FCCTC; John Sanders, principal at FCCTC; Dan Adams, instructor at AE Electrical Solutions; John Phillips, CEO of AE Electrical Solutions; and John Lee, chief operations officer. (Photo submitted)
072923.Lab Delivery_submitted.jpg

Mobile electrical labs are loaded on a truck for delivery to the Franklin County Career and Technical Center. The labs were donated by AE Electrical Solutions. (Photo submitted)

