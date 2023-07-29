AE Electrical Solutions recently donated mobile electrical labs to the Franklin County Career and Technical Center. Pictured with two of the labs, from left, are Allen Neal, electrical instructor at FCCTC; John Sanders, principal at FCCTC; Dan Adams, instructor at AE Electrical Solutions; John Phillips, CEO of AE Electrical Solutions; and John Lee, chief operations officer. (Photo submitted)
The Franklin County Career and Technical Center is adding an electrical program this fall, and AE Electric Solutions has given a helping hand.
AE has donated mobile electrical labs that were recently delivered to FCCTC.
“AE Electrical Solutions has been working with FCCTC, Franklin County School District, and the Office of Career and Technical Education at the Kentucky Department of Education to reestablish an electrical construction program at FCCTC for several years," AE President and CEO John Phillips said.
“AE would like to see the program start off strong, so with the support of some of our partner suppliers, we agreed to donate the labs.”
Allen Neal has been hired as the electrical instructor at FCCTC. He holds a master’s license and contractor’s license, and he was the electrical inspector for Scott County before resigning for the teaching position.
“I’ve taught a couple of semesters at BCTC, Electrical Construction I and II,” Neal said. “I’m also a youth pastor (at Stamping Ground Church of God). Youth is my heart, and I want to see them succeed and do well in the things they choose.”
Neal, a 2006 graduate of Harrodsburg High, attended the technical center now known at Trailblazers in Harrodsburg when he was in high school.
“I had a teacher, Mr. (Joe) Fister, who’s still teaching today,” Neal said. “He made a massive impact on my life, and hopefully, looking back, some of these kids will think about this program and how it got them to a level of success in any electrical field they choose.
“I don’t want to be just a program in the state, I want to be a premier program in the state, and that’s not for me but for the kids.”
The mobile labs were built at AE with the materials and components needed for them donated by Graybar Supply.
“They’re phenomenal, and I think they’ll help the kids tremendously,” Neal said of the labs.
They’re also another piece in the relationship between AE and FCCTC.
"The collaboration between AE and FCCTC has been great,” Phillips said. “John Sanders (FCCTC principal) has been supportive of our involvement to give high school students in Franklin County another option for career technical training.
“AE has hosted co-op students the last couple of years, some who graduated prior to the electrical program being established and some who will be entering in the electrical program at FCCTC this fall for their senior year. We plan to continue our relationship with FCCTC for both co-op opportunities and career opportunities once the students graduate.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.