For 81 straight years, starting in 1939, Frankfort High had a parade.

Then COVID-19 hit.

After not having a homecoming parade last year because of the pandemic, the tradition returns this year with the parade scheduled for Sept. 17.

“It wasn’t always called the homecoming parade,” said FHS senior Chase Sweger, the school media officer. “It started as Panther Day. The mayor signed a proclamation, and there was a parade.

“It has huge support from the community,” he added. “The parade is a big part of the tradition of Frankfort High. It’s pretty special. Not many schools have this.”

Because of construction downtown, the parade route this year has been changed. It will start on Capital Avenue, go across the Capital Avenue Bridge to Main Street, then to Broadway, across the river and end at Sower Field in Bellepoint.

The parade will begin at 12:20 p.m. Sept. 17.

“We are so excited,” Sweger said of the student body. “There will be four floats, and work has started on them.”

Each class has a float, and there is a competition for the best float. This year’s theme is “Panther Day Games.”

“Everyone in school goes to the parade,” Sweger said.

Frankfort’s homecoming game is against Bracken County at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17.

