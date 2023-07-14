There will soon be one less tree on the front lawn of Frankfort High.

The Frankfort Independent Schools board heard a report at its Monday meeting on an oak tree that is obviously ailing.

071523.FHS Tree_ly.jpg

This oak tree on the front lawn of Frankfort High School will be removed in the near future. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription