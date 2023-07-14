There will soon be one less tree on the front lawn of Frankfort High.
The Frankfort Independent Schools board heard a report at its Monday meeting on an oak tree that is obviously ailing.
“I had asked Mr. [Bobby] Driskell (FIS chief operating officer) to get some opinions on whether or not we could do some pruning, or whatever, to save it, and it doesn’t sound like that’s an option,” said Jina Greathouse, FIS board chair.
“Mr. Driskell got three quotes, and all three agreed that it needs to come down,” FIS Superintendent Sheri Satterly told the board. “One of those was an arborist, so that gives a little more weight to that person saying it’s time for it to go.”
Satterly recommended going with Estate Tree Service to remove the tree, which has been a source of concern in the past
“That was the one years ago we put a guy wire on it to determine whether it was leaning one way or the other,” Greathouse said. “I can’t remember the exact circumstances, but there was some concern of it leaning toward the building.”
Satterly said the board didn’t have to take action on the tree removal.
“This is just ensuring that everyone is aware that tree will come down in the near future and putting it out there publicly where people know we’ve done everything we can, and unfortunately to no avail,” she said.
At Monday’s meeting, the board officially approved Natalie Jacobs as the board treasurer. Jacobs is the new chief financial officer for FIS, and that position requires the board name her as its treasurer.
