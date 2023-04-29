Retired pastor of First Baptist Church Bracktown in Lexington, the Rev. Dr. C.B. Akins, will serve as the 2023 Kentucky State University Baccalaureate speaker Thursday, May 11 at 11 a.m. in the David H. Bradford Hall, Carl H. Smith Auditorium.
Akins was recently appointed to the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education Board by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Akins is a highly sought-after speaker and leader nationwide and is honored to serve and represent underserved and disenfranchised communities. He was raised in the church by a praying mother. He responded to his call to the ministry in 1977. He was licensed to preach, ordained in 1980, and became the pastor of Carneal Chapel MBC in Paducah, Kentucky, from 1980-1983. In 1983, he accepted the call to pastor First Baptist Bracktown, Lexington, where he remained a faithful servant of God until he retired on November 7, 2020.
Akins served as a multilingual interpreter in the United States Air Force from 1969 to 1973. From 1973 to 1980, he taught foreign languages in the Military Intelligence Division of the US Army Reserves. He has also studied eight additional languages, including Czechoslovakian, Russian, Chinese, Mandarin, German, French, Greek, Hebrew and Latin.
In his educational pursuit, Akins graduated from Carrier Mills High School, Carrier Mills, Illinois, 1968; from the Defense Language Institute, Czechoslovakian Department, Monterey, California, 1971; University of Maryland, German Department, Rimbach, Germany, 1972; Draughon’s Business College, Paducah, Kentucky, 1976; Paducah Community College, Paducah, Kentucky, 1978; the University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, 1993, BASW with honors; Lexington Theological Seminary, Lexington, Kentucky, 1996, Master of Divinity; Simmons Bible College. Louisville, Kentucky, 1998, Honorary Doctor of Divinity; and the Lexington Theological Seminary, Lexington, Kentucky, 2001, Doctor of Ministry.
Akins is the author of the book, “From Burden to Blessing” and is writing a book on planned pastoral succession. His motto is “Our Sole Business is Soul Business.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.