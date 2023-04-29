Retired pastor of First Baptist Church Bracktown in Lexington, the Rev. Dr. C.B. Akins, will serve as the 2023 Kentucky State University Baccalaureate speaker Thursday, May 11 at 11 a.m. in the David H. Bradford Hall, Carl H. Smith Auditorium.

Akins was recently appointed to the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education Board by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Dr. C.B. Akins

Dr. C.B. Akins

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription