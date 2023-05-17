Abraham Alhamdani, of Frankfort, has received a 2023 Commonwealth Undergraduate Research Experience Fellowship from the University of Kentucky's Office of Undergraduate Research and the Office of the Vice President for Research.

The fellowship program empowers undergraduates to become leaders for their communities by providing opportunities to develop knowledge and skills through research within six of UK's research priority areas: cancer, cardiovascular health, diversity and inclusion, energy, neuroscience and substance use disorder.

