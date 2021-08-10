Due to the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, especially with the delta variant affecting children more, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that he has issued a mask mandate for all schools in the state.
“We are now in an alarming place,” he told a Capitol press conference. “I am signing an executive order that requires that all individuals, teachers, staff, students and visitors, in K-12 schools, childcare and pre-K, wear a mask. This is how we make sure that we protect our children, but this is also how we make sure that they stay in school.”
Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber said he supports a mask mandate, which has already been adopted by his school board.
“It has been highly effective,” Barber stated. "We have seen an extraordinary ability to prevent spread, and we have seen it happen as we have been in school for about two weeks. What’s remarkable is that we have had a limited number of cases, no evidence of any spread, and I’m appreciative of our families, our parents, and all those who have had the courage to make the right decision.”
Beshear said Barber’s experience shows, “Masks have worked in his district, and we have seen that where masks aren’t required, schools either being pushed back, or you have 700 kids in quarantine. We cannot allow that to continue. The education and health of our children is too important.”
The governor noted, “Today’s action is also not only supported by the CDC, it’s exactly what they said we need to do, as well as every local health department across Kentucky. That means every public
health group from the federal to the local, is supportive of this requirement that kids and adults all wear masks while inside school and at daycares.”
“Wearing a mask is a simple step to help keep our children healthy and safe,” said Rebecca Kissick, public health director, of the Clark County Health Department. “The Clark County Health Department
recognizes the benefit of in-person learning and support the governor’s efforts to keep our children healthy in school.”
There was also backing from the business community. Ashli Watts, President and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, stated, “We do stand in strong support of this mandate that has been put in place. As much as I think we all thought that the worst was behind us with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all looking at incredibly tough decisions so we can keep all Kentuckians safe and keep our economy moving.”
Watts explained one way the business community is affected by those school districts that do not have a mask requirement.
“Hundreds of students are now quarantined. That means hundreds of parents are probably not going to be able to go to work for the next couple of weeks. This cycle cannot continue.”
Exactly 2,500 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to state public health officials, which brings Kentucky’s pandemic total to 502,712.
There were also seven new deaths, raising the number of Kentuckians lost to 7,394, and the positivity rate has risen to 11.00%, the highest since January. 1,251 Kentuckians were hospitalized on Tuesday. Of them, 339 were in the ICU and 168 on a ventilator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.