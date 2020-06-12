Flags (copy)

In honor of Flag Day, the Elks Lodge #530 will perform a brief ceremony of the American flag on the Old Capitol lawn at noon on Monday.

The event, which will take about 30 minutes, will be educational and informative and all are invited to attend, according to Mark Ruble, Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge #530.

