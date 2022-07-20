Zoie Anglin, who will be a senior at Franklin County in the fall, recently returned from the Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders (IFAL). 

Anglin and 41 other high school students from around the state attended the five-day summer leadership conference, held at the University of Kentucky. 

072322.Zoie Anglin-IFAL_submitted.jpg

Franklin County student Zoie Anglin, center, Kentucky Farm Bureau Director of Young Farmer Programs Jackson Tolle, left, and Dr. Carmen Agouridis, Associate Dean for the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, during the 2022 Kentucky Farm Bureau Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders (IFAL) held at the University of Kentucky. (Photo submitted)

An identical IFAL conference was also held at Murray State University for an additional 42 students.

IFAL is designed to expose high school students to college life while helping them explore the different fields of study for careers in agriculture.

During the week, attendees gained a better understanding of the nature and needs of the agriculture industry, saw how basic and applied science is utilized in agriculture and discussed the political process used to develop agricultural policy.

