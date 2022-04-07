Oregon State logo.png

Zoe Antenucci, of Frankfort, has been named to the Oregon State University Scholastic Honor Roll Winter 2022. 

Antenucci is a junior majoring in zoology.

To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work and earn a 3.5 or higher grade point average.

