Zoe A. Antenucci, of Frankfort, has been named to the Scholastic Honor Roll at Oregon State University for Spring 2023. 

To be named to the Honor Roll, a student must earn a 3.5 grade point average or better. Students on the Honor Roll must carry at least six graded hours of course work.

