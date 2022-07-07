CORVALLIS, Oregon — Junior Zoe A. Antenucci, of Frankfort, was one of 7,150 students to make the Scholastic Honor Roll at Oregon State University for the spring 2022 semester.

To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work and earn a B-plus (3.5 grade point average) or better. Zoe is studying zoology.

