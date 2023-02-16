The Capital Ovarian Cancer Organization (C.O.C.O) will be offering the Jerri Heltzel Robinson Memorial Nursing Scholarship. This $2,000 scholarship will be awarded to a deserving nursing student.  

The purpose of this scholarship is to provide financial assistance to a nursing student who is a resident of Franklin, Anderson, Owen, Shelby, Scott or Woodford County who is enrolled in a pre-licensure program (Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Associated Degree in Nursing (ADN) or Advanced Practical Nurse (APN) and who has successfully completed a minimum of one semester of nursing coursework or is enrolled in a post licensure program.  

C.O.C.O. offers nursing scholarship

Jerri Heltzel Robinson, after whom the C.O.C.O. scholarship is named.

