Renovations at F.D. Wilkinson Gym are a step closer to getting underway after the Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education unanimously approved that final construction documents be sent to the Kentucky Department of Education and Housing Building and Construction.
“Before we can send this to the printer and bid it we need your permission to approve the final documents,” Craig Aossey, of G. Scott & Associates Architects PLC, told the board at Monday’s meeting.
The final documents are to be submitted on Wednesday and Aossey said it will take KDE several weeks to review them. In the meantime, last minute items on bid details will be prepared.
“We expect to get permission from KDE to bid (the project) by the middle of July,” he added, saying the advertisement will likely be in the newspaper around July 13.
Currently, it looks as though the bid opening will be around Aug. 8 and the architects expect to have the bids to the school board for its Aug. 24 meeting.
All the documents must then be resubmitted to KDE in order to have permission to sell bonds for the project.
“We would like permission from KDE so we can do early contract around Sept. 8 or 9,” Aossey said. “Then we can get the demolition contracts rolling and the abatement contract rolling before we sell bonds around Oct. 8.”
In other business the board approved Memorandums of Agreement for fiscal year 21 for a school nurse from the Franklin County Health Department; school psychologist; preschool consultant; Hands on Therapy for a physical therapist and speech therapist; and occupational therapist.
