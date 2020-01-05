City schools are seeing more students enrolled in the district. County schools’ enrollment has been fairly consistent for a few years.
Frankfort Independent Schools had 983 students enrolled district-wide last month, with 7% more students enrolled than in fall 2018. Enrollment is at an all-time high for city schools, Superintendent Houston Barber told board members at a recent meeting.
He said on Thursday that he attributes the district’s growth to the education that FIS students receive in order to “become the best version” of themselves.
Community involvement also plays an important role in families wanting to send their children to the district, Barber. Renewed growth in Downtown Frankfort leads to an interest in living and working in the area, and in turn more students in the school system.
“It’s very powerful for our community to see that growth,” Barber said.
Franklin County Schools has been fairly steady across the school district since 2016. The school district had 6,407 students enrolled in the school system last month, up five from the same time as the previous school year.
Of individual schools, Collins Lane Elementary, which has 533 students, saw the most growth, about 6.4% from the school year prior. The school with the second highest growth in enrollment was Elkhorn Middle, with 4.9% and 842 enrolled. The largest decrease in enrollment from the past school year was Elkhorn Elementary with -6.7%, or 29 less students. The school with the second-most decrease in enrollment was Westridge Elementary with -3.6%, or 15 less students.
As of August, The Frankfort Christian Academy, which has students from preschool to 12th grade, had 300 students enrolled, up 20 from the previous year, according to its website. Capital Day School and Good Shepherd Catholic School, which has students from preschool to eighth grade, had 134 and 165 respectively enrolled in August, the schools’ websites said.