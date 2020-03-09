colored pencils
Buy Now

The U.S. House of Representatives is sponsoring its annual nationwide art competition for high school students this spring.

The winning piece from each congressional district will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year. The winning artists will receive two airline tickets to attend a reception in Washington, D.C.

The deadline for artwork for students in U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s 6th Congressional District is April 7.

For more information on how to enter visit https://www.barr.house.gov/services/art-competition or call 859-219-1366.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription