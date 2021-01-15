Kentucky youth are invited to participate in the Kentucky Pollinator Stakeholders Art Contest.
Designed to educate the public on the benefits of pollinators and encourage behaviors that promote pollinator habitats across the state, the theme of the contest, which is open to children 5-18, is “Pollinators and Their Floral Hosts” and will focus on Kentucky’s wide variety of flowers and plants and the pollinators that visit them.
“In agriculture, we know the importance of pollinators,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “This contest will allow children from across the commonwealth to spread that message in the most colorful, vibrant and artistic ways imaginable.”
Contest participants are divided into age categories with prizes awarded for first, second and third place in each category. First-place winners will receive a $100 prize, second-place a $50 prize and third-place winner will receive a $25 prize. The prizes are sponsored by NiSource Charitable Foundation/Columbia Gas.
For more contest information or an entry form, kyagr.com/statevet/honeybees.html
Contest entries must be postmarked by Friday, Feb. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.