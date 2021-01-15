011521 Pollinator art contest

Kentucky youth are invited to participate in the Kentucky Pollinator Stakeholders Art Contest.

Designed to educate the public on the benefits of pollinators and encourage behaviors that promote pollinator habitats across the state, the theme of the contest, which is open to children 5-18, is “Pollinators and Their Floral Hosts” and will focus on Kentucky’s wide variety of flowers and plants and the pollinators that visit them.

“In agriculture, we know the importance of pollinators,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “This contest will allow children from across the commonwealth to spread that message in the most colorful, vibrant and artistic ways imaginable.”

Contest participants are divided into age categories with prizes awarded for first, second and third place in each category. First-place winners will receive a $100 prize, second-place a $50 prize and third-place winner will receive a $25 prize. The prizes are sponsored by NiSource Charitable Foundation/Columbia Gas.

For more contest information or an entry formkyagr.com/statevet/honeybees.html

Contest entries must be postmarked by Friday, Feb. 26.

