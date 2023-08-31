The inaugural Frankfort Heritage Lecture Series, which will feature two guest speakers this fall, was recently announced.
Through a partnership between the Frankfort Heritage Week Coalition and Paul Sawyier Public Library, the series is intended to explore the big, small and tangential themes in Frankfort and Franklin County cultural history — including the people, places, and events that shaped our community and environment, as well as include topics in art, culture, and historic preservation such as architecture, industry, painters, poetry, archaeology, public policy and more.
The series is planned to align with the efforts and purpose of the America250 and America250KY commissions by telling our community’s story in the larger context of American and Kentucky history, according to John Carlton, co-creator and organizer of Frankfort Heritage Week and its heritage tourism coalition.
Both events are free and will take place in the River Room at the library at 1 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month.
On Oct. 14, Liberty Hall Historic Site Director Jessica Stavros will present “Liberty Hall and Robert Burns Wilson.”
In the late 19th century, famed American artist and poet Robert Burns Wilson made Frankfort his adoptive home. During his time here, Wilson had a deep friendship with fellow artist Paul Sawyier and Mary Mason Scott, the last member of the Brown family to live in Liberty Hall.
This discussion will not only focus on the connection between Wilson and Frankfort’s most famous house, but it will also highlight the art and poetry he left behind that is now a part of Liberty Hall’s permanent collection.
Stavros has been a museum professional and local historian for nearly 20 years. She received a Bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Louisville and a Master’s degree in Business Communication from Spalding University, both of which were fully funded by the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation in Washington, D.C. She is also a graduate of the History Leadership Institute Class of 2016.
Her passion lies in 19th century Ohio Valley history, and this focus brought her to work within historic house and community museums in the Louisville area. As the Southeast Regional Director for the Indiana State Museum & Historic Sites, she directed three historic sites located in Southern Indiana — Culbertson Mansion in New Albany, Corydon Capitol in Corydon, and Lanier Mansion in Madison. Most recently, she served as deputy director of the Kentucky Historical Society in Frankfort.
Howard Cox, a retired assistant inspector general with the CIA, will discuss his book “American Traitor: Gen. James Wilkinson’s Betrayal of the Republic and Escape from Justice” on Dec. 9.
Billed as a fresh examination of the life and crimes of the highest-ranking federal official ever tried for treason and espionage, “American Traitor” examines the career of the notorious Gen. James Wilkinson, whose corruption and espionage exposed the U.S. to grave dangers during the early years of the republic.
Wilkinson is largely forgotten today, which is unfortunate because his sordid story is a cautionary tale about unscrupulous actors who would take advantage of gaps in the law, oversight and accountability for self-dealing.
Wilkinson's military career began during the Revolutionary War and continued through the War of 1812. As he rose to the rank of commanding general of the U.S. Army, Wilkinson betrayed virtually everyone he worked with to advance his career and finances. He was a spy for Spain, plotted to have western territories split from the U.S., and accepted kickbacks from contractors. His negligence and greed also caused the largest peacetime disaster in the history of the U.S. Army.
Cox picks apart Wilkinson's misdeeds with the eye of an experienced investigator.
“American Traitor” offers the most in-depth analysis of Wilkinson's court-martial trials and how he evaded efforts to hold him accountable. This astounding history of villainy in the early republic will fascinate anyone with an interest in the period as well as readers of espionage history.
Cox is a retired member of the Senior Intelligence Service of the Central Intelligence Agency. During his 40-year career as a federal government employee, Howard served as a cyber crimes prosecutor with the Department of Justice, and as an attorney and criminal investigator with the Department of Defense, the General Services Administration, and the U.S. Postal Service. He also served as staff counsel to the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Prior to his civilian service, he was a trial attorney with the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps. He is a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center and Seton Hall University.
