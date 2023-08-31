The inaugural Frankfort Heritage Lecture Series, which will feature two guest speakers this fall, was recently announced.

Through a partnership between the Frankfort Heritage Week Coalition and Paul Sawyier Public Library, the series is intended to explore the big, small and tangential themes in Frankfort and Franklin County cultural history — including the people, places, and events that shaped our community and environment, as well as include topics in art, culture, and historic preservation such as architecture, industry, painters, poetry, archaeology, public policy and more.

Liberty Hall
Robert Burns Wilson

Robert Burns Wilson
American Traitor

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription