No, those tents set up in front of Franklin County High School aren’t for a COVID vaccination clinic.
They’re for the class of 2021’s prom Saturday night.
Members of the FCHS senior class worked on setting up and decorating for the prom Friday.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the class of 2020 didn’t have a prom, and this year’s class wasn’t sure it would have one until February.
“When we went back to school (in person), we started getting some work done on it,” senior class co-president Peyton Sutton said. “Mr. (Terry) Johnson (senior class sponsor) tells us all the time about our first senior class meeting. We were outside in a circle sitting on the ground.
“Coming from that to this, it’s surreal it’s actually here.”
Weekly meetings to plan the prom have been ongoing since February.
“We have a prom committee, people who work hard and deserve this experience,” Sutton said. “They’re out here helping us today.”
The prom was originally scheduled to take place at the FCHS football field, but the weights used to hold down the tents, along with food and dancing, caused a change of venues.
“We want to protect our brand new football field,” senior class co-president Phillip Peiffer said. FCHS began using its new synthetic turf field this past fall.
One change in moving the prom to the front parking lot of the school is students will be able to wear high heels. They couldn’t have done that on the football field.
One year after no prom, the class of 2021 is just happy the event will take place, even if it’s in a parking lot.
“They’ve never had prom at school before,” Sutton said. “A lot of people have been working hard on this.”
“This is kind of the climax of our high school experience,” Peiffer said
Frankfort High will hold its prom Saturday night at Prodigy Vineyards, and Western Hills’ prom will be May 22 in the school parking lot.
