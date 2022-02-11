Students from Frankfort High School joined Kentucky legislators and representatives from Jobs For Kentucky’s Graduates in the Capitol rotunda Friday to announce the creation of the John “Bam” Carney Scholarship fund.

Through a $100,000 donation to Jobs for Kentucky’s Graduates, AT&T has created a scholarship fund to support Kentuckians in the name of former Kentucky Rep. John “Bam” Carney. 

Established in recognition of the commitment to lifelong learning as demonstrated by Carney, the scholarship is a means by which to honor this seemingly ordinary man who demonstrated commitment, drive and devotion to improve the quality of life for future generations of Kentuckians through education.

“Bam was more than a colleague, he was a friend. And through our friendship I saw a man who cared deeply about education and serving as a voice for Kentucky’s students,” said House Speaker David Osborne. “I can’t think of a better organization than JAG KY to ensure these scholarships empower our young people to reach their highest potential.”

The scholarship will offer financial assistance in the amount of $10,000 for 10 Kentucky residents to attend an in-state college or university of their choice. The fund will be administered by Jobs for Kentucky’s Graduates and allocated on a three-year schedule to fund the purchase of books, tuition or housing. 

“We are thankful for the opportunity to partner with AT&T,” said George Stafford, co-executive director, JAG Kentucky. “The funding provided by AT&T creates opportunity for Kentucky families and helps us reach our mission of leading our graduates through a successful transition into postsecondary education.”

Carney obtained his baccalaureate degree from Berea College and a master’s degree from Campbellsville College. During his professional career Carney was a classroom teacher, basketball coach and school administrator. 

“We are pleased to honor the life and legacy of Representative Carney by supporting the Kentucky students he dedicated his life to educate,” said Sonia Perez, AT&T Southeast States president. “Rep. Carney knew the importance of investing in education and I am excited to see the recipients of these scholarships begin their journey through higher education and the opportunities this investment affords them.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription