Illness has hit schools, keeping students and staff at home and forcing some districts to close.
That hasn’t been the case at Franklin County Schools, and FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp explained why at Monday’s board meeting.
“I’ll address one thing with attendance that was brought up last week by several young people on social media who asked,” Kopp said during the superintendent’s report. “The way that works for a school district is we do analyze that attendance every single day.
“We’re looking really at two things. No. 1 is our overall student attendance, and we really do have to look at the whole district. You can’t really necessarily go in, unless there’s a cataclysmic event, and close one school, you really do have to look at closing the whole.”
Attendance has stayed in a range that has allowed the district to remain open.
“If we’re staying around that 90% or above, we’re in pretty good shape,” Kopp said. “Most districts don’t look at closing until they drop down somewhere in the low 80s or below. We also look at the number of substitute teachers that we can’t fill.
“A lot of the districts that closed around us, including Frankfort Independent, had numerous unfilled teaching positions. Us, we actually did very well. Nine or 10 for a district our size is a manageable number. When you get into 30-plus unfilled that’s when you start to say, ‘we may need to do something.’”
The district, which recently moved its central office to 652 Chamberlin Ave., discussed two former central offices Monday.
The board approved issuing an RFP (request for proposal) to select a demolition company for the former central office at 916 East Main St.
Board member Larry Perkins asked about having the work done by FCS staff.
“We checked into that possibility,” Kopp said, “and unfortunately all of the utilities that run to the bus garage actually run through the central office building, so our folks didn’t feel comfortable with being able to not mess up and hit a line that would then take out service to Brad [McKinney, director of transportation] and the folks at the bus garage.”
The board also approved selling the district’s properties at 190 Kings Daughters Drive, which served as the district’s central office until the purchase of the Chamberlin Avenue property earlier this year.
The Kings Daughters Drive properties, which consist of buildings 100, 200 and 300, will be sold as is.
The board was told at a meeting in March about repairs needed to the 300 building, including structural repairs. That led to the move to Chamberlin Avenue.
“The other two buildings are OK, but the one is in need of repair," Kopp said.
Board Chairman Natalie Lile made a motion to table the board vacancy item on the agenda, and the board approved.
Lile explained the situation with the vacancy.
“BeLinda didn’t run this year,” she said about board member BeLinda Henson. “I moved to BeLinda’s district, so I did run. I wouldn’t have run against BeLinda, but I ran.”
Lile won the election for the 3rd District seat, defeating Lambert Moore. When she is sworn in as the 3rd District representative in January, the 5th District seat she currently holds will be open.
“Once I am sworn in in January, we will then need to fill my spot,” Lile said. “But we talked to the board attorney who said don’t quit yet. I’ve got to wait until the last meeting in December. Then there will be an opening.”
The board approved the purchase of four new buses, three propane and one diesel.
“The drivers love them,” McKinney said of the district’s propane buses. “I really can’t get enough of them quick enough.”
Kopp thanked the board for the extra duty stipend for COVID that was given to all FCS employees. The amount is $500 for part-time employees and $1,000 for full-time employees.
