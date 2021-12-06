Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaking at The Frankfort Christian Academy's National Honor Society induction ceremony. Cameron said that the students made him optimistic about the future of Kentucky and the country. (Harrison Wagner | State Journal)
Eight students from The Frankfort Christian Academy were inducted into the National Honor Society (NHS) Monday night in the school’s library. This year’s guest speaker was Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
The students inducted were Taylor Grace Ammon, Grace Fields, Molly Gross, Luke Hanson, Caroline Johnson, Priya Miller, Makayla Sebastian and Emily Wallace. These students were selected based on four criteria: scholarship, service, leadership and character.
During his speech to the current NHS members, inductees and their families, Cameron, who himself was inducted into NHS as a junior in high school, talked about what it takes to be a leader. He said it boils down to courage and humility.
“Do you have the courage to do what is right when folks might tell you to do something else, or perhaps is contrary to public opinion?” he asked the group. “And do you have the humility to say when you’re wrong, or have the humility to say that you’re not always the smartest person in the room?”
Cameron added it’s OK to “shake the apple cart,” and to be a leader involves sometimes going against what may be considered the norm.
As he finished his speech, Cameron addressed the students directly, saying that they give him hope about the future for both Kentucky and the country as a whole.
“As I look across this room, I’m optimistic about what you all can mean to the future of Kentucky, and to the future of this country,” he said. “You all are a model, a shining example, of what our future can look like and what a better day, not only in the Commonwealth, but across our country can be.”
For those who are looking to enter public service, Cameron had some advice.
“I encourage people to have a set of values, and stick to those values,” he said. “If you’re fortunate to get into a place of service, make sure you keep that the priority, the service.”
After a final prayer, the NHS members, along with Cameron, exited to the back of the library, where they congregated with each other and their families at a reception.
