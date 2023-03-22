On Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts (APA) Mike Harmon released a 117-page report detailing his office’s special investigation into the financial practices at Kentucky State University during the tenure of controversial former president M. Christopher Brown II between 2017 and 2021, as requested as part of House Bill 250.
"Our work identifies a poor, sporadically-functioning internal control environment, which resulted in a variety of issues including $3 million in federal funding now being at risk and the wasteful paying of bonuses to KSU executives," Harmon said.
Harmon also detailed that a substantial amount of financial documentation was either incorrectly filed or completely missing, in particular with regards to payments due to university vendors.
"Amazingly, additional amounts owed by the university were found not entered into the accounting system, but placed in an accordion file."
Referrals to findings in the report have been made to Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, as well as the U.S. Department of the Treasury and Department of Education.
In the report, 20 individual findings were detailed by the office, with the most serious issues being:
A lack of “internal controls and poor communication across the university," including regarding federal funding.
“Failure to ensure effective budget process to prevent overspending.”
“Inaccurate and incomplete reporting of accounts payable.”
No supervisory guidance, review or proper documentation regarding credit card spending.
Employee turnover.
Outdated accounting/financial software still in use.
“Outdated, rogue, or non-existent policies and procedures.”
Limited oversight of practices by the board, with certain former administrators deliberately withholding or refusing information.
IT security and password controls deemed “inadequate.”
“Unallowable benefits awarded to members of former executive administration.”
"We should remember that this legislative directive came in context of testimony as to the severe financial condition of the university with the legislature concurrently directing the adoption of multiple restoration and recovery initiatives," Harmon explained.
Salary and bonus issues
In the process of the investigation, the APA office conducted nearly 30 interviews with current and former administration, staff and regents, including Brown. However, both former Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration Douglas R. Allen and Controller Casey Jo Lightfoot did not respond to multiple requests for interviews regarding the investigation.
Allen is also in the spotlight for having been discovered receiving simultaneous compensation from KSU as well as Tennessee State University in May and June 2021. Both he and Lightfoot left their positions at KSU in June of that year.
As with most postsecondary institutions, staff at KSU are subject to a non-compete or “Conflict of Commitment” policy. Allen, who currently still serves as executive vice president of finance and administration at Tennessee State University, did not seek approval from KSU or disclose to higher-ups of his ongoing dual employment status.
Bonuses paid to some administration officials have also come under scrutiny, with six receiving bonuses in March 2020 and four receiving bonuses in March 2021. These bonuses, which ranged from 5% to 10% of each official’s salary, totaled well over $138,000. This at a time when enrollment was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the report, “KSU’s Human Resources Director and former Payroll Director each advised they were not given any documentation or reasons to substantiate the bonuses,” with the former Payroll Director saying that Allen gave her a “vague directive” to process the payments, from which he directly benefited to the tune of $47,385.
Unsigned letters were later discovered in payroll records stating that the bonuses were performance-driven, only after the payroll director said she would not process the bonuses without proper documentation. According to an opinion from the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office (OAG 62-1), these bonuses are a direct violation of Section 3 of the Kentucky Constitution which forbids the awarding of public funds for services not performed.
“Uncontrolled” spending
Documentation seems to have been an ongoing issue for KSU during the Brown administration. In chapter three of the report, the APA identifies several incidents of “uncontrolled” spending.
“The university did not implement a comprehensive system of internal controls or policies and procedures to ensure an effective budget process of university revenues and expenditures … there was no mechanism in place to prevent overspending the budget,” it reads.
These included a severe lack of internal controls:
No budgetary policy in place for developing, changing or implementing budgets for staff or faculty.
No supporting documentation for budget reporting.
A lack of “consistent financial reporting across reporting periods.”
No controls to prevent overspending or implement warnings in accounting software for when funds became low.
Lack of staff understanding or skill in utilizing accounting programming.
No “process to ensure the Board [of Regents] had the necessary knowledge and allowed sufficient time to review and examine the budget to ensure it was developed to further the University’s goals and objectives within reasonable anticipated revenues.”
Gregory Rush, senior fellow for policy development at the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), was appointed as interim executive vice president for Finance after Allen’s departure and told the Board of Regents at a meeting in August 2021 that in 2016, KSU had $26 million in assets and $9 million in liabilities. By 2021, assets had shrunk to $6 million and liabilities ballooned to an estimated $19 million.
Rush also presented findings to the regents that at the time of Brown’s resignation in July 2021, KSU only had $2.8 million in cash on-hand, but expenses that totaled over $3 million.
There was no clear answer at that time as to why the university had fallen into such a sizable financial hole, but according to further evidence from the auditor’s office “the university failed to implement the most basic level of internal control necessary to prevent overspending, a mechanism in the accounting system that would prevent overspending an account where no budget remained.”
Staff did not have to adhere to purchasing guidelines, which left them able to make purchases on the school’s behalf with little to no documentation or authorization. In interviews with staff, the APA found that “staff reported being able to contact the former executive vice president for finance or former president directly to ask that payments be made even if no budget was available in the account.”
“This override of the purchase order control or the procurement process increased the risk that funds could be used for improper purposes or that vendors were paid without a review of invoices by knowledgeable personnel,” the report adds.
In documents secured by The State Journal through an open records request, many expenditures were approved through the “president’s unrestricted fund.” Traditionally, these funds are utilized in supporting instruction, research projects, public service, student and academic support, and other operational items in an education institution’s budget.
However, these funds were also used by Brown’s administration to pay for goods and services outside of the standard purview of unrestricted funds, including:
More than $4,800 for 50 aluminum KSU-seal embossed luncheon trays from a Pennsylvania gift shop.
Over $3,700 in catering for commencement and homecoming events in the fall of 2020 (during the peak of the pandemic).
Brown’s endless perks
Brown’s monthly housing stipend has also proved a point of contention, with the former president receiving multiple payments toward housing, even though during his tenure he was residing at the university’s presidential home, Hillcrest, when in Frankfort.
Despite living in housing provided to him by the university, he was still paid $84,415 in retroactive housing allowance prior to his December 2018 contract revisions. Allen told the then-chair of the board of regents that the payments would only be paid out once he moved to an off-campus residence.
However, documents show that Brown did not move into a private residence until May 2019, when his personnel file was updated to reflect this change in address. He had reported previously that he had, in fact, moved to his new residence in February 2019. No evidence of the move could be proven by the APA. But during January 2019 Brown received an additional $5,300 in housing stipends while still residing in Hillcrest.
KSU also made almost $4,000 in payments on utilities for Brown’s personal residence starting in June of 2019. Between June and August of that year, Brown’s account with the Frankfort Plant Board, which included electric, water, sewer, classic and preferred cable, data equipment and services, as well as home security protection, ran a total of $3,242. This was paid by the university’s facilities account at the behest of Allen.
The report states that “KSU email correspondence from the former executive vice president for finance’s senior executive assistant to the former controller and former accounts payable director, dated Dec. 11, 2019, stated, ‘The president gave this to executive vice president Allen as it has not been added to the general KSU account and has not been paid... As per Allen, payment must be made today.’”
At this point, the Frankfort Plant Board had scheduled Hillcrest for disconnection due to non-payment on or after Dec. 19, 2019. KSU again paid for the utilities for Brown out of the facilities fund. When the former regents chair disputed the school’s paying for the utilities of a private residence, Allen referred them back to Brown’s contract, which did not expressly exclude utilities from being paid — an oversight which was verified by general counsel.
This portion of Brown’s contract was amended in March 2020, with the former chair saying that “the former president and former executive vice president for finance should have known better.”
The report also details another payment to Brown in December 2018 for $12,500, which was unable to be traced back through payroll documentation.
Lack of foundation oversight
The KSU Foundation, instituted in 1968, is a 501(c)(3) arm of the university that, according to its website, receives “contributions, gifts, grants, devises or bequests, or real or personal property or both from individuals, foundations, partnerships, associations, governmental bodies and public or private corporations, and to maintain, use and apply such property and income therefrom for the benefit of Kentucky State University or for any student, faculty, or staff member, or any line of work, teaching, or investigation of Kentucky State University.”
According to the APA report, the foundation and the university as a whole had very little open communication between one another, which led to “ineffective oversight of public funds.”
“A review of the process by which public funds are transferred by KSU to its foundation identified that control weaknesses and poor communication exist between KSU and its foundation,” the report says.
These led to the following oversights:
On two occasions, federal funds to be distributed for student expenses were improperly allocated as “private donations” when KSU failed to correctly identify the source of the funds.
Public funds to the tune of $900,000 managed by KSU to be allocated for student, faculty, or staff recognition were utilized to pay for a Board retreat.
The recognition funds were used to pay for advertising and a VIP table at an event, with no formal request from KSU recorded.
- $3 million in federal HEERF funds were misappropriated or not correctly reported, with over $1.8 million flagged by the APA as "potential questioned costs"
In the report, it was noted that “KSU and foundation representatives described very limited communication and synergy between the two entities.” The memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two agencies clearly defines the president of the school as “as responsible for communicating KSU’s priorities and long-term plans, as approved by KSU’s Board, to the foundation.”
“While no written internal policies or procedures documenting KSU’s processes for engaging the foundation exist, KSU implemented the use of a standardized expenditure request form to document requests and associated approvals. All requests require at least the president’s approval but may also include the account administrator and a supervisor or vice president.”
However, during the entirety of Brown’s tenure between 2018 and 2021, there was no evidence of KSU expenditure requests being submitted or processed through the Foundation.
Interim KSU President Dr. Ronald Johnson offered a statement to assembled media following Harmon's presentation, saying, "While several of the issues identified in the audit finding occurred under the previous administration, the current KSU leadership recognizes the urgent need to address the challenges that lay before us.
"Many of the issues and recommendations cited in the audit mirror those identified by the 2022 Kentucky General Assembly's HB 250. And as a result, several remedies are already in progress through the ongoing implementation of our KSU Intended Future Plan, which seeks to restore, realign, and reignite the promise of a sustainable future for the university through improved practices, policies and a focus on innovation. This will enable KSU to take quick action in response to recommendations provided by the audit report."
Johnson, who was appointed interim president by the Board of Regents in July 2022, is a licensed fiduciary (a financial specialist obligated to work in a customer's best interest), and told reporters, "I assure you that we are working with great haste to insure that the public trust in Kentucky State University is returned."
Recommendations to the KSU Board of Regents have been submitted in light of the report, with further action to come. All this is being announced just prior to the search for a new president begins in earnest, with an announcement of a new campus leader scheduled for mid-May.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
