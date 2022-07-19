Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp announced Tuesday that Audra Hoofnagle will be the new principal of Elkhorn Middle School.

072022.Audra Hoofnagle_submitted.png

Audra Hoofnagle has been named the principal at Elkhorn Middle School. (Photo via Facebook)
“We are very excited for Audra and the future of Elkhorn Middle School. Her enthusiasm, student-centered leadership, and love of the school will serve her well in this role,” Kopp said.
 
Hoofnagle obtained her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Kentucky in 2007. She furthered her education at the University of the Cumberlands and graduated with her Master's in School Leadership in 2011. She started her Master's in DPP & Superintendence Endorsement this year through Western Kentucky University.
 
Hoofnagle began her teaching career at Elkhorn Middle School in 2008 where she served as a health and physical education teacher until 2014. From 2014 until 2018, she worked as a strategic priorities consultant with the Kentucky Department of Education.
 
From 2018 until 2020, she served as the curriculum, instruction and assessment coach at Elkhorn Middle School. Most recently, Hoofnagle served as an assistant principal at Winburn Middle School in Fayette County.
 
“I am excited to return to Elkhorn Middle School and serve the community that I am proud to be a part of," Hoofnagle said. "I am looking forward to working with staff, students, families and community members to make Elkhorn better than ever.”

