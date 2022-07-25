VFW Post 4075 will be hosting a Back to School Backpack Bash on Saturday.

The event will be held from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the post located at 104 E. Second St.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription