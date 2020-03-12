Genevieve Nickens & Audrey II.jpg
Genevieve Nickens holds Audrey II during rehearsal for "Little Shop of Horrors" at Franklin County High School. (Photo by Anna Latek)

What do you get when a seemingly innocent plant develops a taste for human blood? You get Franklin County High School's spring production of the musical "Little Shop of Horrors."  

The show is tentatively set for April 23-26. Follow the FCHS Presents Little Shop of Horrors event page on Facebook for more information. 

The show, which was previously performed at FCHS in the spring of 1996, returns with a few new twists. Watching the students take on their roles under the direction of Elkhorn Middle School librarian Kate Osterloh — who has directed shows with the Bluegrass Theatre Guild including last summer's successful production of "Mamma Mia!" — it became very clear that this isn't the same old “shop."

Unassuming orphan/floral shop assistant Seymour Krelborn, played by freshman Garrett Bourne, has a lot on his heavily-bandaged hands when the sinister Audrey II, voice-acted with maniacal glee by junior Liz Anderson, tries to wage war on the residents of Skid Row.

Along the way, Seymour must protect his unrequited love, Audrey, namesake of the plant, played by sophomore Stella Rowett, and surrogate father/boss Mr. Mushnick, played by junior Matthew Morris, from not only a ravenous intergalactic invader, but also the clutches of Audrey's truly terrible boyfriend Orrin Scrivello, D.D.S, played by senior Jake Parritt, who ironically plans to study pre-Dentistry at Western Kentucky University this fall.

With a corps of singing/dancing street toughs playing the role of a Greek chorus, the audience is taken on a sometimes scary, sometimes poignant, but always exciting ride.  Music direction is provided by FCHS choral director Rae Hurley.

