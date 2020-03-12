What do you get when a seemingly innocent plant develops a taste for human blood? You get Franklin County High School's spring production of the musical "Little Shop of Horrors."
The show is tentatively set for April 23-26. Follow the FCHS Presents Little Shop of Horrors event page on Facebook for more information.
The show, which was previously performed at FCHS in the spring of 1996, returns with a few new twists. Watching the students take on their roles under the direction of Elkhorn Middle School librarian Kate Osterloh — who has directed shows with the Bluegrass Theatre Guild including last summer's successful production of "Mamma Mia!" — it became very clear that this isn't the same old “shop."
Unassuming orphan/floral shop assistant Seymour Krelborn, played by freshman Garrett Bourne, has a lot on his heavily-bandaged hands when the sinister Audrey II, voice-acted with maniacal glee by junior Liz Anderson, tries to wage war on the residents of Skid Row.
Along the way, Seymour must protect his unrequited love, Audrey, namesake of the plant, played by sophomore Stella Rowett, and surrogate father/boss Mr. Mushnick, played by junior Matthew Morris, from not only a ravenous intergalactic invader, but also the clutches of Audrey's truly terrible boyfriend Orrin Scrivello, D.D.S, played by senior Jake Parritt, who ironically plans to study pre-Dentistry at Western Kentucky University this fall.
With a corps of singing/dancing street toughs playing the role of a Greek chorus, the audience is taken on a sometimes scary, sometimes poignant, but always exciting ride. Music direction is provided by FCHS choral director Rae Hurley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.